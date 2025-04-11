Saint Lucia Achieves Lowest-ever Unemployment Rate

UNEMPLOYMENT HAS NEVER BEEN THIS LOW EVER

Under the Pierre Administration, the Saint Lucian job market is booming! In 2024, unemployment dropped to a historic low of 10.8% nationally.

Last year, Saint Lucia recorded its lowest-ever fourth-quarter unemployment rate of 8.8%. It was the first time unemployment declined to single digits in over three decades.

When Prime Minister Pierre came to Office in July 2021, Saint Lucia was still reeling from its worst-ever economic decline – that year, unemployment averaged 21.9%.

Since then, the people-first policies of the Pierre Administration have inspired one of the greatest economic resurgences in our nation’s history. These policies have cut down unemployment by over 11%, from 21.9% in 2021 to 10.8% in 2024.