Saint Lucia and France Expand Their Cooperation

Saint Lucia And France Strengthen Their Partnership

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre continues to engage Saint Lucia’s international partners.

Discussions with the French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie & International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou centered on advancing cooperation on strategic developmental areas.

Saint Lucia and France have reaffirmed their respective commitments to continue nurturing their storied diplomatic relationship and exploring avenues to enhance developmental support.