Saint Lucia Launches First Cruise Connect Conference

SAINT LUCIA CRUISE PORT HOSTS INAUGURAL CRUISE CONNECT CONFERENCE

Saint Lucia Cruise Port hosted the first Cruise Connect Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2024, bringing key stakeholders in the cruise tourism industry together in anticipation of the start of the 2024-25 cruise season. Attendees included government officials, cruise agents, tour operators, excursion leaders, and other prominent figures in Saint Lucia’s tourism sector. The event marked a significant step in the country’s efforts to enhance its cruise tourism offerings and strengthen its position as a premier cruise destination.

The day began with an insightful review by Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism, who provided a comprehensive overview of Saint Lucia’s tourism industry. The Minister highlighted the impressive gains made over recent months and shared the government’s ambitious vision for the future. Special emphasis was placed on the role of cruise tourism as a critical driver for the country’s economy, with ongoing and future plans to capitalize on the growing demand.

In his remarks, Minister Hilaire said, “Saint Lucia is poised for even greater success in cruise tourism. We are committed to leveraging the unique appeal of our island to attract more visitors, increase stayovers, maintain standards and ensure that our cruise guests have unforgettable experiences that will keep them coming back year after year.”

Gasper George, Director of Operations and Product Development, and General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, provided an overview of emerging global cruise tourism trends and challenges while highlighting the Caribbean’s strong position as a sought-after destination. His insights set the stage for discussions on how Saint Lucia can align itself with these trends to ensure continued growth.

Lancelot Arnold, Regional Director for Global Ports Holding (GPH) Eastern Caribbean and General Manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Port, presented the audience with an in-depth analysis of port data, focusing heavily on high-impact traffic days. Arnold outlined operational strategies designed to maximize guest experiences during peak periods, underscoring the importance of efficient port management and seamless coordination with local stakeholders.

Mike Maura, Jr., Regional Director for GPH Americas, also delivered remarks, outlining the company’s broader regional and global plans for the cruise industry and sharing specific development initiatives planned for Saint Lucia. He noted, “Saint Lucia holds incredible potential for growth in cruise tourism. GPH is committed to working with local partners to enhance the port’s infrastructure, improve guest experiences, and support the island’s overall tourism objectives.”

The Cruise Connect Conference showcased Saint Lucia’s dedication to enhancing its cruise tourism offerings, fostering an open dialogue among local industry stakeholders and international partners. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Saint Lucia Cruise Port team and key industry partners, Saint Lucia is strategically positioned to attract increased cruise traffic and provide exceptional experiences for its guests.