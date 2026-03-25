Saint Lucia Moves Closer to Geothermal Power

OECS GEOBUILD Advances Saint Lucia’s Geothermal Legislation

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, through the OECS Geothermal Energy Capacity Building for Utilisation, Investment and Local Development (GEOBUILD) Programme, continues to provide technical assistance to the Government of Saint Lucia under the Renewable Energy Sector Development Project (RESDP) to support the development of drafting instructions for a Geothermal Energy Development Bill.

The consultancy, funded by the GEOBUILD Programme, is being executed by a joint venture between Partnerships International, Inc. and Arthur John Armstrong, PC, which has been engaged to assist the Government of Saint Lucia in developing a modern legislative framework to guide the exploration, development and utilisation of the country’s geothermal resources.

The Renewable Energy Sector Development Project (RESDP) is being implemented by the Government of Saint Lucia with financing support from the World Bank Group (WB). However, the funding for this technical assistance comes from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), with funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the European Union Caribbean Investment Facility (EU-CIF). The GEOBUILD Programme aims to build capacity to advance geothermal exploration and strengthen OECS Member States’ transition toward a more sustainable, reliable and affordable energy sector.

As part of this assignment, members of the consultancy team travelled to Saint Lucia in February 2026 to participate in stakeholder engagement activities organised by the Renewable Energy Sector Development Project (RESDP). Two institutional stakeholder meetings were convened to provide updates on the geothermal exploration programme and to solicit feedback on policy and regulatory considerations for the proposed legislation.

The first meeting was held on February 24, 2026, at the Department of Infrastructure Conference Room, bringing together representatives from government agencies, regulatory bodies, private sector organisations and development partners. The second meeting was held on February 25, 2026, at the Leisure Inn Conference Room, engaging key institutions located in the southern region of the island.

During the meetings, the consultancy team outlined the methodology being used to prepare the drafting instructions for the proposed geothermal legislation. The framework is intended to align with Saint Lucia’s national energy goals while incorporating international best practices and lessons learned from geothermal development programmes worldwide and within the Caribbean region.

Discussions focused on several key policy considerations, including ownership and management of geothermal resources, investment and financing models, regulatory oversight, and opportunities for both electricity generation and the direct use of geothermal energy in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and industry. Participants also explored how the legislative framework could support the country’s long-term goals of reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, strengthening energy security, and stabilising electricity prices.

Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Project Manager for the OECS GEOBUILD Programme at the OECS Commission, who attended the sessions, emphasised the importance of taking a comprehensive approach to geothermal energy development.

“The technical consultants are taking a holistic approach to geothermal development in Saint Lucia, looking not only at the electricity generation potential but also at the wider opportunities for direct uses of the geothermal resource. These applications can support sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and industry, creating additional economic benefits for local communities while strengthening the country’s overall energy transition,” said Dr. Stapleton.

In addition to the stakeholder meetings, the consultancy team held consultations with the Minister responsible for utilities to discuss policy directions and legislative considerations for geothermal development. The team also conducted a field visit to the proposed sites for slim-hole exploratory drilling in order to gain a deeper understanding of the technical and environmental context of the project.

The OECS GEOBUILD Programme is supporting this consultancy as part of its broader mandate to strengthen institutional and regulatory capacity for geothermal energy development across Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. By assisting Saint Lucia in establishing a clear and robust legislative framework, the Programme aims to help create the enabling environment necessary to attract investment and advance the sustainable development of geothermal resources.

The RESDP geothermal exploration initiative represents a significant step in Saint Lucia’s efforts to diversify its energy mix and transition toward a more resilient and sustainable energy sector.