Wednesday, March 15

Saint Lucia prepares for CARIBE WAVE tsunami simulation exercise

Press Release
Yachtsman In Distress Rescued Off Cap Estate
What would you do if a tsunami was headed toward Saint Lucia?
On March 23, 2023 Saint Lucia will participate in the annual CARIBE WAVE tsunami simulation exercise. The National Emergency Management Organisation [NEMO] is the coordinating agency for this year’s CARIBE WAVE exercise. The exercise seeks to test Saint Lucia’s communication processes and also educate the public about tsunamis and provide potentially life saving advice on the dos and don’ts in the event of a tsunami event.
About CARIBE WAVE

CARIBE WAVE is the annual tsunami exercise of the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Tsunami and Other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions (ICG/CARIBE-EWS) of the Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

FAQs about CARIBE WAVE

Who organizes CARIBE WAVE 23?

A CARIBE EWS CARIBE WAVE task team is responsible for the overall conduct of the exercise. The NOAA/UNESCO IOC International Tsunami Information Center Caribbean Office (ITIC-CAR) serves as exercise coordinator with the Caribbean Tsunami Information Center (CTIC). Regional emergency management stakeholders (CEPREDENAC [Coordination Centre for the Prevention of Natural Disasters in Central America], CDEMA [Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency], and EMIZA [French Inter-Ministerial for the Antilles Estate Major Zone]) also contribute to the successful conduct of the exercise.

What is the purpose of CARIBE WAVE 2023?

The purpose of this exercise is to validate and advance tsunami preparedness efforts in the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions.

