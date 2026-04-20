SVG secures U.S. $20M loan from OPEC fund

In a significant move to protect its citizens and environment from the increasing threats of climate change, the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has secured a US$20 million loan from the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the World Bank Meetings, marks a critical step in the nation’s Disaster Risk Management Program. The loan was finalized by Dr. Godwin Friday, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and OPEC Fund President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa.

As an island nation on the frontlines of climate change, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines faces unique vulnerabilities. This new funding is specifically earmarked to strengthen national capacity for disaster preparedness, response, and mitigation. By enhancing these areas, the government aims to create a more robust infrastructure capable of withstanding the volatile weather patterns associated with a warming planet.

The program places a heavy emphasis on the conservation and responsible management of natural resources. Officials noted that safeguarding these environmental assets is vital, as they sustain both the local population and the national economy.

This initiative is fully aligned with the government’s National Economic and Social Development Plan, ensuring that disaster resilience is woven into the broader fabric of the country’s growth.