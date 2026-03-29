SVG govt signs historic WTO fisheries agreement

In a major move to advance its Blue Economy and ensure the sustainable management of its marine resources, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has officially signed the World Trade Organization (WTO) Fisheries Subsidies Agreement. The instrument of acceptance was signed and deposited on March 26, 2026, by the Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, during the 14th Ministerial Conference of the WTO.

Combating Harmful Fishing Practices The WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement is recognized as a landmark achievement for both global trade and environmental policy. At its core, the agreement seeks to eliminate harmful fisheries subsidies that drive overfishing, overcapacity, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. By doing so, it encourages sustainable fishing practices among all WTO member states and reaffirms the nation’s commitment to responsible fisheries governance.

Boosting the Blue Economy and Local Livelihoods For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, this international commitment directly supports the nation’s ongoing development of its Blue Economy. The government noted that marine resources play a critical role in the country’s economic growth, national food security, and environmental stewardship. Furthermore, the local fisheries sector remains a vital contributor to economic activity and livelihoods across the nation.

Special Provisions for Developing Nations A crucial aspect of the agreement for small island developing states (SIDS) like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the inclusion of “special and differential treatment” provisions. These provisions guarantee that developing nations can implement their new commitments in a way that aligns with their national development priorities. Additionally, the agreement unlocks access to crucial technical assistance and capacity-building support, which will be utilized to strengthen the nation’s fisheries management and monitoring systems.

Minister Bramble underscored the significance of the signing, calling it a valuable opportunity to protect the marine resources that Vincentians depend on, while enhancing the long-term viability, resilience, and sustainability of the local fisheries sector. The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has reaffirmed its dedication to participating actively in the multilateral trading system, working alongside international partners to champion policies that foster economic resilience and responsible ocean stewardship.