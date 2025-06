St Vincent’s Top CPEA Student 2025

Saj Caesar, this year’s top CPEA student in St Vincent, told St Vincent Times on Monday that achieving first place in the exam was not an easy feat.

A joyful Saj, the son of St Vincent Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar and Dr Reisha Twana Browne-Caesar, said his parents were surprised, then shocked.

The Sugar Mill Academy student says he is looking forward to attending Grammar School.