Salt Whistle Bay, Mayreau, being sold for $9,000,000

Remax says Salt Whistle Bay (SWB), with its 22 acres of land, 2300 feet of prime beachfront, and existing buildings, is a unique development opportunity for a boutique hotel or private estate home and is up for sale for a whopping $9 million dollars.

Salt Whistle Bay is located on Mayreau Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The property showcases two beachfronts. One on the Windward side and one on the Leeward side.

Salt Whistle Bay has been consistently voted as one of the top 20 beaches in the world.

The Windward side has breath-taking views of Canouan and Tobago Cays, both a 15-minute boat ride away. Canouan is serviced by regional airport – CIW. It hosts a multitude of local activities. The resorts and local shops that line the coast are great for entertainment and overnight visits.

Tobago Cays is part of the internationally recognized Tobago Cays Marine Park and Marine Sanctuary Marine Gardens. It is one of the last undeveloped natural sites in the Caribbean.

Salt Whistle Bay is part of the natural protected Marine Park. It is not unusual to see a 500-hundred-year-old sea turtle come to shore.