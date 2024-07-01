San Juan Cruise Port appoints Clarivette Díaz as General Manager

San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP) President and Global Ports Holding Chief Financial Officer, Jan Fomferra, today announced the appointment of Puerto Rican Clarivette Díaz as the new General Manager of SJCP, the local subsidiary of Global Ports Holding and operator of the San Juan cruise piers since February of this year under a Public-Private Partnership Agreement with the Government of Puerto Rico.

This strategic appointment reflects GPH’s commitment to enhancing the growth, transformation, and sustainability of the port by leveraging Diaz’s extensive local expertise and leadership in the maritime industry.

Fomferra made the announcement during a groundbreaking ceremony at San Juan Cruise Port, led by Puerto Rico Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi, marking the launch of the first phase of the $425 million dollar Capital Improvement Program that SJCP will carry out to repair, modernize, and construct new infrastructure at the port of San Juan. The initial investment projects that constitute the first phase will span two years. Those projects include the rehabilitation of Pan American Piers I and II, infrastructure repairs to pier 4 and the reconditioning of the walkway between piers 1 and 4.

“We’re very excited about what we have accomplished in Puerto Rico over the last 7 years…from our initial unsolicited proposal to transform and modernize San Juan’s iconic cruise ship piers, to our participation in the Government’s competitive P3 process, to being awarded the concession, to completing the financial closing last February and all the permitting this summer…now we finally get to start construction to propel the San Juan Cruise Port to the next level. It has been an extremely rewarding process. Now we are delighted to add Clarivette to our team. Her experience and professionalism in Puerto Rico’s maritime transportation sector is very well known and we are sure that she will be an excellent leader to propel forward our agenda of making San Juan a world-class cruise port for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans,” Fomferra said.

“We would also like to thank Susana Gutiérrez for her extensive support during our search for a new general manager. Susana’s efforts, along with those of the rest of the team, were essential in ensuring the continuity of work as we approached the launch of the improvement projects we are announcing today,” Fomferra added.

Mike Maura, Jr., Regional Director of GPH Americas, praised her appointment, stating, “Clarivette embodies everything we were looking for in a leader for SJCP. Her strong leadership background, maritime expertise, and industry ties will energize our efforts to position San Juan as a future-focused port. We believe that we need a Puerto Rican champion at the helm to maximize the true potential of SJCP, and Clarivette Diaz is that champion.”

Diaz brings over 19 years of experience, most recently serving as General Manager of Puerto Rico Terminals, the island’s largest and most efficient cargo facility. In that role, she successfully led strategic growth initiatives, improved operational efficiency, and fostered a culture of innovation. Her previous experience at Tropical Shipping included various key positions, culminating in her role as Island Manager, where she oversaw all operations and logistics while ensuring cost-effectiveness and profitability.

Diaz expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity, emphasizing the importance of the cruise industry to the local economy and her commitment to preserving Puerto Rican cultural heritage. “I am incredibly pleased to join the San Juan Cruise Port team and look forward to utilizing my deep understanding of the island’s unique dynamics to enhance the development of this project. As a Puerto Rican, I recognize the critical role that cruise tourism plays in the local economy and look forward to promoting and preserving our local cultural heritage here. I will ensure that we maintain our commitment to work closely with local companies, fostering long-term partnerships that strengthen the island’s economy, promote local talent, and ensure that both our business and the cruise industry thrive in a way that benefits the entire community.”

Diaz will officially assume her new role in November 2024.