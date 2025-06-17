Sandals Adam Stewart joins WSJ CEO council

Wall Street Journal Invites Adam Stewart to Join Prestigious CEO Council

Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts, has joined The Wall Street Journal CEO Council, an invitation-only group of global business leaders recognized for driving innovation and shaping the future of business and policy.

The CEO Council unites top executives from Fortune 500 companies and major global firms as well as other influential leaders to exchange insights and help shape the global business agenda. As a member, Stewart will contribute insights from his years of leadership in the tourism and hospitality sectors, particularly his focus on innovation, development and regional impact in the Caribbean.

“I am thrilled to join this powerful community of global leaders driving meaningful conversations and bold decisions,” voiced Stewart. “Representing Sandals Resorts and the Caribbean at this level is an honour. I look forward to sharing our unique perspective on innovation and the future of hospitality while connecting with some of the brightest, most influential minds in the business.”

Stewart builds on a legacy of more than four decades, established by his father, the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who founded Sandals Resorts in 1981. Under Adam Stewart’s leadership, Sandals has not only expanded its footprint across the Caribbean but has also redefined luxury hospitality through bold, industry-leading innovations and the launch of Sandals 2.0, which defines the brand’s next evolution. His vision extends beyond resorts – Stewart founded the Sandals Foundation to drive meaningful change in education, community development and environmental sustainability across the region. He also launched Island Routes, now the Caribbean’s premier tour company, offering over 500 immersive experiences that celebrate the region’s rich culture and natural beauty.