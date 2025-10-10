Sandals deal to benefit SVG farmers, Fisherfolk

SANDALS LATEST INVESTMENT EXPECTED TO FURTHER BENEFIT FARMERS, FISHERFOLK

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says farmers and fishers are set to benefit tremendously from the latest Sandal Investment in this country.

In his address at the signing ceremony on Monday October 6, Dr. Gonsalves noted that the agreement between the Government and company insists on locally produced agricultural goods and seafood.

“The agreement mandates that Beaches procure locally produced agricultural goods and seafood from Vincentian farmers, fisherfolk and businesses, subject to the availability and quality required by the hotel…famers and fisherfolk, don’t let anybody tell you any lie,” the Prime Minister explained.

Dr. Gonsalves also noted that the concessions which Sandals will receive are identical to Vincentian company which invest in a hotel 50 rooms or more.

The 500-million-dollar Sandals Beaches Resort will be built at Mt Wynne and would boast 500 rooms and is expected to employ nearly 2 thousand Vincentians at full capacity.