Sandals Resorts reaffirms commitment to SVG

Sandals Executive Chairman Reaffirms Commitment to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts Adam Stewart recently led a high level delegation to meet with newly elected Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr the Honourable Godwin Friday and several government officials.

During the meeting Mr. Stewart outlined the company’s future plans for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which include the immediate investment of tens of millions of US dollars to expand the current resort at Buccament Bay. At the moment construction work is underway on 20 luxury Rondoval villas, with plans to eventually add over 140 new rooms. Work has also been completed on over 90 housing units for team members.

Since opening two years ago, Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines has already captured numerous awards, including World’s Best All-Inclusive Resort, shining the spotlight on the island as a premier holiday destination. Demand continues to be high for the resort, and Stewart assured the Prime Minister that he and his team will continue to work with the major air carriers to build the airlift, which is crucial to the success of the tourism sector on the island. He noted that this creates opportunities for all hotels and resorts on the island.

The Sandals boss also spoke of plans for the construction of a new Beaches family resort, which would see an additional US$350 million of investment during the first phase of development.

These expansion plans are anticipated to add hundreds of new jobs, in addition to the approximately 800 Vincentians already employed by the company on island, and the scores who have found employment in other resorts in the region.

Stewart reaffirmed plans by the company to invest in the development of both the economic capacity, as well as the human resource capacity of the destination. He noted that Sandals was also dedicated to creating strong partnerships with local stakeholders such as farmers, fisher folk, taxi drivers, tour providers, manufacturers etc., and puts a strong focus on buying local first.

Prime Minister Friday welcomed the meeting, as well as the plans presented by the team from Sandals, noting that he and officials of his administration were committed to continue to build and deepen investment opportunities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

After the meeting the Prime Minister and his delegation, which included the Attorney General, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Secretary and other advisors, were given a tour of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where they were able to see first-hand the many different innovations that continue to drive demand, such as the exclusive over the water bungalows.

About Sandals® Resorts: