Sandals Foundation, CDEMA equips senior officers for disaster preparedness

Sandals Foundation and CDEMA Celebrate Success of 3-Year Leadership Development Programme

Forty-five (45) Senior Officers from three cohorts at the National Disaster Organisations (NDOs) and National Emergency Sectors in seventeen (17) Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Participating States have benefited from a Strategic Leadership Development training programme that is in its third year, building their capacity and advancing disaster preparedness and response across the Caribbean.

As we enter the Atlantic Hurricane Season (June 1 – November 30), Senior Officers from Anguilla, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, , Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia , Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and British Virgin Islands have been equipped with strategic leadership skills to enhance their ability to develop and implement disaster preparedness plans, coordinate and manage emergency responses, and support recovery efforts to strengthen their coordination, communication, and leadership in times of emergency.

Taking a holistic approach to Disaster Risk Management, the intensive programme enhances leadership skills through six (6) courses over a six-month period with modules in Leadership, Strategic Management, Project Management, Financial Management, Proposal Writing, and Crisis Communication and Incident Management.

In partnership with Sandals Foundation and the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (ALJGSB) at the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), the carefully curated curriculum successfully used interactive lectures, one-on-one coaching, and psychometric assessment to enhance officers’ approach to community wellbeing before, during and after a natural hazard.

Gayle Drakes, Education and Training Specialist at CDEMA, said, “The preventative approach to Disaster Risk Management at CDEMA is risk-reduction centred, emphasising an understanding of hazard exposure, vulnerabilities and capacities, and styling appropriate interventions for building more resilient communities.”

“By completing this three year programme with the Sandals Foundation, our region’s Senior Officers now have enhanced knowledge in advanced level competencies, all aimed at promoting our Comprehensive Disaster Management agenda [an integrated approach to risk management],” Drakes added.

“CDEMA is proud to have collaborated with the Sandals Foundation and the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business on this initiative to strengthen the foundation of national and regional resilience. As we enter the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we are confident that this cadre of professionals is better equipped to lead preparedness, response, and recovery efforts that result in safeguarding lives and livelihoods throughout the Caribbean.” said Executive Director of CDEMA, Elizabeth Riley.

Sandals Foundation, for its part, provided necessary funding to implement the programme for its three-year duration, valued at some US $150,000. Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at Sandals Foundation, says she is optimistic about the future for both NDO Officers and the citizens of the Caribbean.

“Improved Disaster Risk Management starts with our leaders. A holistic approach starts with education and training. When we equip our leaders with the resources they need, we feel confident in their ability to guide us toward a culture of preparedness and awareness, especially in the face of natural hazards,” said Clarke.

The Sandals Foundation has routinely partnered with organisations that promote disaster preparedness and building resilience across the Caribbean – training NDO Officers and small business operators, and educating youth and community members in safety protocols and disaster mitigation and prevention. Some of its partners to date have included the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Jamaica, and the Youth Emergency Action Committee (YEAC) in Grenada.