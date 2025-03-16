Sandals foundation donates vital equipment to MCMH pediatric ward

Paediatric Department at MCMH Receives Essential Equipment Following Sandals Foundation’s Island Challenge

The paediatric (Children’s) department at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has received critical medical equipment valued at a little over £100,000 following funds raised through the successful staging of the Sandals Foundation Island Challenge in October 2024.

The equipment, which includes two incubators, one infant warmer, one ultrasound machine with a paediatric echocardiography probe, three SP02 monitors, and syringe pumps, Dr. Mishka Duncan, paediatrician of the MCMH, said “will make an immediate change in our ability to care for infants requiring specialized treatment. The tools provided will improve how we manage critical cases, allowing us to deliver high-quality, timely care to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The paediatric department at the MCMH manages neonates and children up to 15 years old, on an inpatient and outpatient basis. Annually, there are approximately 600 – 700 children admitted to the paediatric department, 140 babies to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and approximately just over 1,000 admitted to the maternity ward.

“It’s all about ensuring that families have access to life-saving care when they need it most. The right medical equipment can mean the difference between uncertainty and hope, between struggle and survival. At the Sandals Foundation, we believe that investing in healthcare is investing in life itself, strengthening the very foundation of a country’s future.” Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation continued, “We are incredibly proud to support the dedicated team at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with the tools they need to deliver specialized care to vulnerable infants. This is what true Caribbean connection looks like, coming together to uplift communities, strengthen healthcare systems, and create lasting change for generations to come.”

The Sandals Foundation Island Challenge brought together over 30 athletes from the UK and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who completed a grueling four-day journey of running and kayaking across the islands to raise funds for the initiative. Thanks to their dedication and the generous support of local and UK sponsors and partners, including the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment; the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Team Athletics SVG, and a team from Unique Vacations UK Ltd., an affiliate of the worldwide sales and marketing representatives for Sandals Resorts, over £100,000 was raised to enhance pediatric healthcare services in the region.