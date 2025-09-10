iCare Clinic Transforms Lives for 2,357 Vincentians

Sandals Foundation, Great Shape! Inc. Transform Eye Care in St. Vincent

Over 2000 Vincentians were served at the inaugural free iCare clinic operated by Great Shape! Inc., in partnership with the Sandals Foundation, helping to meet an essential service for families across the island.

Hundreds of Vincentians patiently queued at the St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary over four days to receive a comprehensive range of services, including eye exams, laser procedures, sunglasses, reading glasses, medication, canes for the visually impaired, health screenings for hypertension and diabetes, and referrals for various pathologies, including cataracts, glaucoma, and pterygium.

Led by a team of local volunteers and 47 professionals from the United States and Canada, the Great Shape! Inc. group served 2357 patients. Notably, 39% of all patients required prescription glasses. Thirty-nine (39) pairs were pre-made and distributed on site, with an additional 899 pairs to be fabricated in the US and delivered to patients this November. For patients with glaucoma, they received several months of sight-saving medication, celebrating a significant achievement for the iCare team.

The clinic, which was executed at a cost of approximately US$900,000 serves as the highest amount ever achieved for a one-week clinic., a truly remarkable milestone.

Steven Stern, Director and Founder of iCare, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines. “Each day, we were met with huge crowds of patients eager to receive our services. We received tremendous support, which made our jobs significantly easier. It’s in fact an inspiration and the manifestation of One Love in practice”, he said.

Since 2009, the Sandals Foundation and Great Shape! Inc. have collaborated to bring eyecare services to families in Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, Antigua, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Nassau, and Exuma in The Bahamas.

For Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation, “These clinics have proven to fill a gap within the islands we operate, helping thousands of families access answers, relief, and hope. We are honoured to share the services to our newest island home and continue to explore more ways in which we can support key infrastructures.”