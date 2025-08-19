Sandals Foundation invests CAD $320k in SickKids-Caribbean initiative

Paediatric Cancer Support Across the Caribbean with SickKids-Caribbean Initiative and the Sandals Foundation Continues to 2029

The research, diagnosis and treatment of childhood cancers in the Caribbean will continue to be enhanced with the Sandals Foundation reaffirming its commitment to the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative (SCI) with a CAD $320,000 investment up to 2029.

The ‘gift’ which will be provided over a 5-year period, will begin with a contribution of $120,000 this year and an annual gift of $50,000 subsequently.

Historically, children with cancer and blood disorders in the Caribbean have faced barriers to accessing timely, specialized care within the region. Medical professionals at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, Canada, are supporting medical professionals in seven (7) Caribbean institutions across six (6) countries – Jamaica, The Bahamas, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and​​​​ the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. This collaboration is changing outcomes for children under the age of 18 diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders, by assisting with case consultations, diagnostics, and treatment plans for these childhood illnesses.

Dr. Curt Bodkyn, Co-Caribbean Lead of the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative, says, “Building capacity for improving the outcomes of children with cancer and blood disorders is paramount to the advancement of Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean. Through our partnerships, SCI has made a profound difference in paediatric care in the region with case consultations, health care professional training, advocacy, and SickKids management support.”

The generous support from the Sandals Foundation has contributed to building a regional community of practice under the umbrella of various SCI initiatives. The partnership has seen the outfitting of a telemedicine room in St. Lucia which facilitated virtual consults prior to the advancement of tabletop technology. SCI partnered with the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus School of Nursing (UWISON) in Trinidad and Tobago and supported training of forty-one (41) nurses from partnering Caribbean countries in Paediatric Haematology/Oncology. SCI has supported 888 case consultations and has facilitated the creation of comprehensive paediatric oncology databases for each site, and training of paediatricians in Paediatric Haematology/Oncology through the SickKids fellowship training program. SCI Caribbean partner sites have registered over one thousand (1000) patients in local oncology databases to date. Overall, SCI attributes its continued success to partnership and collaboration.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at Sandals Foundation, says, “Over the years, we have made significant strides in connecting and building the capacity of our Caribbean medical professionals to provide the care and services needed by our young ones who are at their most vulnerable. This commitment over the next 5 years will continue to build on the resources, infrastructure, and care needed to support families and save lives. Our wish for all children is good health.”

A Catalyst Donor to the Canadian-based non-profit, the Sandals Foundation has, since 2013, donated over CAD $1 million in support of SCI programming, making the organisation a proud member of the prestigious “SickKids Luminaries”.

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is a world leader in paediatric care, research, and education. With a goal of improving children’s healthcare globally, SickKids has established programmes like the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative to translate the knowledge and expertise developed on its campus in Toronto to partners and countries around the world. Since being formally launched in 2013, the SCI programme has trained doctors, nurses and health-care professionals in Paediatric Haematology and Oncology. Improved data collection on patient outcomes and enhanced treatment protocols through access to early screening, testing and diagnosis for certain paediatric disorders have been key outcomes of the SCI programme, which continues to foster regional, international, and interprofessional collaborations around pediatric hematology/oncology.

Marking its 150th anniversary this year, and to commemorate its partnership with the Sandals Foundation, the Canadian-based organization has gifted the Sandals philanthropic arm a life-sized birthday balloon sculpture, which has been installed at Sandals Montego Bay Resort. The balloon stands as a symbol of the power of community and the incredible work being done to transform paediatric healthcare across the world.