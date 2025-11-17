Sandals Foundation Announces Prescription Glasses from Great Shape! iCare Clinic Ready for Distribution

Following the historic 1-week iCare clinic hosted in August 2025 by the Sandals Foundation in partnership with Great Shape! Inc. and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the philanthropic organization is pleased to announce that prescription glasses for Vincentians who were assessed and approved are ready for distribution.

Starting Tuesday, November 18 to Thursday, November 20, 2025, persons may visit the Kingstown Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily for collection.

A–F: Tuesday, Nov 18

G–O: Wednesday, Nov 19

P–Z: Thursday, Nov 20

In August, more than 2,300 residents received free eye exams, health screenings, medications, pathology referrals, PRP laser treatments, reading, sun, and prescription and glasses at the inaugural Great Shape! iCare clinic. Patients who were confirmed as needing special prescription glasses were issued a dated ticket for collection.

“We are happy to announce that glasses have now arrived on island and are ready to be distributed. We are asking persons to travel with their ID and the ticket they received in August for collection. If the ticket was misplaced, a valid form of ID will be accepted,” says Aviar Charles, Public Relations Manager at Sandals St. Vincent Resort.

Since its inception in 2009, the Great Shape! Inc.’s iCARE clinic has provided eye exams, prescription glasses, surgeries, and education to thousands of individuals in Jamaica, Antigua, Turks and Caicos, St. Lucia, Barbados, Nassau, and Exuma in The Bahamas.

The initiative, which forms part of the philanthropic organization’s community outreach to provide access to essential primary care services, is made possible with the Sandals Resorts providing accommodations and the Sandals Foundation, spearheading logistics and offsetting the costs for transportation, as well as food and beverage for the clinics.