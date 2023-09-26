Sandals Job Fair For New Beaches Resort Opens In St Vincent

Vincentians turned up in their hundreds at the Sandals job fair, which opened at the Kingstown Baptist Church on Tuesday morning.

Sandals is now recruiting as it gets set to open its newest Caribbean Beaches Resort on the island of St. Vincent.

The job fair, which will run until Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers several positions for the new resort at Buccament.

Positions are available in the areas of administration, finance, entertainment, communications, human resources, sales, landscaping, laundry, and spa, among others.

Persons seeking employment are required to bring along a copy of their government photo ID, a copy of their NIS card, a resume, and two passport-sized photographs.

The Regional Project Director of Sandals International, Mr. Terence Des Vignes, said earlier this month that the aim is to have most of the Buccament Bay resort areas completed by February 15th for the Prime Minister’s event at the end of February.

A gathering is anticipated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where thirty-three (33) heads of state and government, along with their accompanying delegations, will assemble for the formal transfer of the presidency of CELAC.

According to Des Vignes, there are two particularly challenging tasks that remain unfinished. These tasks pertain to the construction of ten overwater suites, which are now in progress. Nonetheless, there is an optimistic outlook that these suites will be completed in time for the anticipated opening of the resort during the Easter season.