Sandals Makes Major Investment in Team Member Experience as ‘All That’s Good Road Show’ Takes Flight Across Caribbean

After roving across Jamaica, making dynamic stops in all four regions where Sandals and Beaches Resorts operate, the All That’s Good Road Show has officially taken flight, landing first in Antigua and energizing team members at unprecedented levels.

This one-of-a-kind employee engagement experience is a fresh twist on how Sandals and Beaches connect with their team members, bringing joy, entertainment and jaw-dropping prizes straight to team members’ doorsteps. With non-stop music, big performances and giveaways that wow, the Road Show is doubling down on wholesome employee experience in the region.

Led by Corporate Manager for Employee Experience, Jamie Green, a powerhouse team from Sandals’ corporate office in Jamaica was tasked to deliver the magic. Their mission? To create pure fun, fuel excitement and share positive energy with team members across the region, without asking them to lift a finger.

“At Sandals and Beaches Resorts, our team members are the heartbeat of everything we do,” shared Green. “This Road Show isn’t just a social event. It’s an immersive, all-out celebration. From the music, food and drinks, to the local guest entertainers and incredible prizes, it’s all crafted to bring joy and make our team feel seen, valued and celebrated.”

In Antigua, team members showed up just as they were, some in uniforms, others dressed down, ready to relax, vibe and have a blast. Whether diving headfirst into the action or kicking back to soak it all in, there was something for everyone. Things were the same in Barbados, which was the second stop on regional road show circuit.

“What makes taking the Road Show across the Caribbean so special is how we tailor each stop to feel personal,” Green explained. “We tap into what’s trending locally – familiar DJs, beloved MCs and cultural moments that matter, while keeping the same high-energy layout and flow. That mix of familiarity and freshness is what makes it so electric.”

Sparing no detail, Sandals engaged local vendors in Antigua and over in Barbados to serve up top-tier food and entertainment, and partnered with sponsors such as Digicel, Courts, Sagicor Life, and Flow for giveaways that were nothing short of extraordinary. Team members walked away with everything from luxury items, appliances and electronics, to gift baskets and certificates, cruises and hotel stays.

Managing Director of Sandals Resorts in the Eastern Caribbean, Winston Anderson, has been making his rounds throughout the region and says team members have been buzzing with excitement. He described the event as one of the most phenomenal experiences he’s been a part of at Sandals.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending both the Antigua and Barbados Road Shows, and I just have to say, what an incredible vibe! The activities, the phenomenal prizes, the sheer ecstasy radiating from the team – it’s all been absolutely electric,” Anderson stated.

Team members like Kzuri Knowles, spa receptionist at Sandals Grande Antigua, shared Anderson’s sentiments.

“This day has been such a release, and to be gifted something of this magnitude is beyond anything I could’ve imagined,” said Knowles, who walked away with a brand new 55-inch TV.

Dining room server at Sandals Barbados, Regina Sandiford, was equally thrilled, describing the Road Show as “a really good time.”

“It’s one of the best events I’ve ever attended at Sandals Barbados in all my eight years here. From the décor to the location, the food choices, the prizes, and the entertainment – my favourite part – it was all so well put together. The prizes were amazing – things anyone would enjoy having in or around the home,” she stated.

The Road Show now heads full speed through the Eastern Caribbean, with upcoming stops in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Saint Lucia. Eventually, the tour will touch down in all nine countries where Sandals and Beaches operate—including Curaçao, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and The Bahamas—bringing the same magic, energy, and excitement to team members across the region.