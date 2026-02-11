Sandals opens premium lounge at Blue Lagoon

A premium waiting lounge was inaugurated at Blue Lagoon, specifically designed for Butler Suite guests traveling to the Sandals Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This new facility offers high-end amenities and serves as a transition point where visitors can choose between land travel or a scenic 20-minute boat ride to reach their destination.

Government officials and resort leadership emphasized that this project is part of a broader commitment to enhancing the local tourism infrastructure through continuous investment.

Beyond the lounge, the resort plans to introduce additional luxury upgrades later this year, including the construction of several dozen new private pools.

This collaboration between the private sector and the state aims to solidify the island’s reputation as a top-tier travel destination in the Caribbean.