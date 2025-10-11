Sandals resorts & Beaches win 16 titles at world travel awards

SANDALS RESORTS AND BEACHES CELEBRATE WINS OF 16 TITLES AT WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts have been honoured with 16 awards at the 2025 World Travel Awards Caribbean and The Americas, underscoring their continued leadership across the hospitality landscape.

The Gala Ceremony held at Sandals Grande St. Lucian honoured the visionaries and trailblazers shaping the travel and tourism industry. The evening united government leaders and hospitality professionals for a night of celebration, recognition and inspiration.

Among celebratory toasts, Sandals Resorts International was named the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand for the 32nd year in a row. Beaches Turks and Caicos also celebrated its 18th win as the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort, a recognition that comes ahead of the debut of its Treasure Beach Village, the resort’s $150 million expansion set to open spring 2026.

Other key wins include Sandals Dunn’s River, recognized as the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort for the third year in a row after opening its doors in 2023 and Sandals South Coast, awarded the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort.

The 16 awards won under Sandals’ portfolio are:

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2025: Sandals Resorts International

Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2025: Beaches Turks & Caicos

Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica

Caribbean’s Leading Dive Resort 2025: Sandals Royal Curaçao

Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2025: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica

Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025: Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Royal Bahamian

Curaçao’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Royal Curaçao

Grenada’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Grenada

Jamaica’s Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Negril

Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2025: Beaches Negril

Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Montego Bay

Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2025: Sandals Royal Caribbean

Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Saint Vincent & The Grenadines’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Surrounded by the beauty of Gros-Islet, St. Lucia, the peninsula location of Sandals Grande St. Lucian created the perfect backdrop for World Travel Awards’™ guests to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience and breathtaking island views.

“At the heart of every Sandals and Beaches vacation is pure, inviting Caribbean soul, paired with world-class hospitality experiences for all our guests. The recognitions bestowed to our brands tonight are truly meaningful. They serve as a testament to the incredible passion and dedication of our talented team members,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts. “It is yet another reminder of why we will never stop evolving, listening to our customers and refining our experiences year after year.”