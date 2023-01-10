Sandals Resorts chasing away the winter blues

At Sandals Resorts, where right now it is a comfortable temperature in the mid-80s, guests who stay 5 nights or longer will get a $150 resort credit. Those who stay 7 nights or longer will get a $250 resort credit.

There are a limited number of rooms available starting at $249 per person, per night. Plus exclusively for Sandals Select Rewards Members, burn up to 100% of points.

This offer is valid for new bookings made from January 4-31, 2023 with the resort credit applying to all room categories. The credit is issued as a voucher upon arrival at the resort to be enjoyed during the qualifying stay.

Room Upgrades

• Extended Stays

• Internet Upgrades

• Private Candlelight Dinners

• Wet Suit Rentals

• Photo Shop Digital Images

• Discover Scuba Diving

• Snuba Diving

• Weddingmoon Options (excluding floral)

• Laundry Services (excluding dry cleaning)

• Cabana Rental

Resorts Travel Dates

Sandals Barbados

January 30, 2023 – April 25, 2023

Sandals Royal Barbados

January 27, 2023 – April 24, 2023

Sandals Emerald Bay

January 4, 2022 – May 5, 2023

Sandals Royal Caribbean

January 4, 2023 – April 30, 2023

Sandals Ochi

January 4, 2023 – May 3, 2023

Sandals Grande Antigua

March 25, 2023 – April 21, 2023

Sandals Grenada

February 10, 2023 – April 30, 2023

Sandals Regency La Toc

February 13, 2023 – April 30, 2023

Sandals Royal Bahamian

March 5, 2023 – April 11, 2023

Sandals Halcyon

April 7, 2023 – April 30, 2023

Sandals South Coast

February 11, 2023 – May 3, 2023

Guest must register their booking in order to receive the Winter Blues Sale offer with a registration form submitted within 72 hours of booking. The UVI booking number must be entered on the registration page.

Source : Eturbo News