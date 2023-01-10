Sandals Resorts chasing away the winter blues

At Sandals Resorts, where right now it is a comfortable temperature in the mid-80s, guests who stay 5 nights or longer will get a $150 resort credit. Those who stay 7 nights or longer will get a $250 resort credit.
There are a limited number of rooms available starting at $249 per person, per night. Plus exclusively for Sandals Select Rewards Members, burn up to 100% of points.
This offer is valid for new bookings made from January 4-31, 2023 with the resort credit applying to all room categories. The credit is issued as a voucher upon arrival at the resort to be enjoyed during the qualifying stay.
Room Upgrades
• Extended Stays
• Internet Upgrades
• Private Candlelight Dinners
• Wet Suit Rentals
• Photo Shop Digital Images
• Discover Scuba Diving
• Snuba Diving
• Weddingmoon Options (excluding floral)
• Laundry Services (excluding dry cleaning)
• Cabana Rental
Resorts Travel Dates
Sandals Barbados
January 30, 2023 – April 25, 2023
Sandals Royal Barbados
January 27, 2023 – April 24, 2023
Sandals Emerald Bay
January 4, 2022 – May 5, 2023
Sandals Royal Caribbean
January 4, 2023 – April 30, 2023
Sandals Ochi
January 4, 2023 – May 3, 2023
Sandals Grande Antigua
March 25, 2023 – April 21, 2023
Sandals Grenada
February 10, 2023 – April 30, 2023
Sandals Regency La Toc
February 13, 2023 – April 30, 2023
Sandals Royal Bahamian
March 5, 2023 – April 11, 2023
April 7, 2023 – April 30, 2023
Sandals South Coast
February 11, 2023 – May 3, 2023
Guest must register their booking in order to receive the Winter Blues Sale offer with a registration form submitted within 72 hours of booking. The UVI booking number must be entered on the registration page.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.