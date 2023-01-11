Sandals Resorts hires a further 38 Vincentians

Some 38 Vincentians were hired by Sandals resorts International on Wednesday 11 January.

A press briefing was held at the Argyle Airport on Wednesday to update the new batch as to what is expected of them during the training period

This group will head to Turks & Caicos before returning home to work at Buccament once the resort is completed.

Minister of tourism Carlos James speaking at the press briefing, reminded the recipients that they are now ambassadors for SVG.

Sandals is well on its way to hiring 500 Vincentians even before the resort opens on the island’s southwest coast.

The group of 38 is expected to arrive in the Turks and Cacios later this evening.

