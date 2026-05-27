Sandals Saint Vincent launches student hospitality excellence program

Sandals St. Vincent and Grenadines have formally introduced the first ever student hospitality service etiquette and excellence program. This historic moment was celebrated at the Buccament based resort where approximately 80 students from st josephs convent Kingstown were given a glimpse into the expectations of the hospitality industry.

The hospitality excellence program is a new educational platform created for students to explore potential future careers in tourism and hospitality. Through a variety of activities throughout the day, the students learned through hands-on demonstrations related to the food and beverage department; they also learned about setting up a table properly and the standard practices of serving beverages.

In addition to these topics, the students were able to receive “teaser” experiences while at the resort. These experiences included receiving hand massage from the spa staff at the resort, and viewing local artisans’ products at the gift shop. After completing their “teasers,” the students then practiced their newly acquired etiquette skills during a formal dinner.

Minister of State Senator Lavern king stated that she believed this public-private collaboration would bridge the gap between theoretical education and practical experiences. She reflected on her own beginning as a waitress on Canouan island stating that her early positions in the hospitality industry gave her valuable life lessons such as being on time, disciplined, clean, working together as a team and being professional.

She supported technical vocational education and training (TVET) stating that there are many ways to achieve greatness and develop your career whether it be through academics or practically through work.

Isola Gittens, president of the SVG hotel and tourism association, spoke to the students about realizing the diversity of options available to them in the tourism sector. She shared that not every individual needs to take the traditional route to success, such as becoming a doctor.

Gittens referenced local professional Annett Mark who stated “the sandals effect is real. it is not just about creating jobs. it is about developing people”.

Sandals St Vincent general manager Timon Allen motivated the girls by sharing his 26-year journey as a hotel employee starting out as a server while he was planning to study engineering. He discussed the importance of building relationships and being empathetic towards others in providing quality service. he referred to Maya Angelou saying “people will not remember what you say to them. they will remember how you make them feel”.

Allen also praised his team of over 900 employees who helped create a unique cultural experience for each guest since opening its doors on March 27th.