Sandals St Vincent empowers Vincy youth with pilot internship programme

Sandals Saint Vincent concludes “successful” pilot internship programme with SVGCC

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has concluded its pilot internship programme in collaboration with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) – marking another milestone in the resort’s ongoing commitment to empowering Vincentian youth through hands-on experience in the hospitality sector.

Fifteen students from the SVGCC’s Department of Technical and Vocational Education took part in the four-week programme, which ran from May 12 to June 6, 2025. The initiative welcomed participants from a range of hospitality disciplines, including Food & Beverage Management, Tourism & Travel Studies, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Studies.

The internship provided real-world exposure to luxury resort operations, with students actively engaged in various departments across the property under the mentorship of seasoned team leaders.

Janice Johnson-Campbell, learning & development manager at Sandals Saint Vincent, who facilitated the programme, emphasized its value for both students and the resort.

“Internships like these are critical for bridging the gap between classroom theory and industry practice,” explained Johnson-Campbell. “In addition to helping students refine their skills – it’s also about nurturing a new generation of hospitality professionals. At Sandals, we benefit too, by building a team of talented individuals that reflects the passion, dedication and potential of young Vincentians.”

Among the cohort was 19-year-old Kaleb Charles, the sole male participant and a second-year student in Food & Beverage Management. Kaleb described his experience as “thorough and challenging”, stating that the training has given him an advantage in his desired career path.

“This internship was pretty much what I expected it to be. I love learning new things and taking on new challenges, and I definitely got that and more at Sandals,” said Charles. “I really hope this gives me an advantage in terms of getting employed here because it [Sandals] feels like a company that helps you to grow personally and professionally!”

The full list of students who participated in the programme includes: Kaylee Lewis, Leah Millington, Mia Jackson, Yenisa Frederick, Jada Phillips, Ronette Guy, Kiera Lavia, Rishana Antoine, Je-Necois Isaacs, Zennika Stowe, Kaleb Charles, Curtisha Phillips, Zhade Baptiste, Shelsi Clarke and Hannah Maloney.

According to Johnson-Campbell, all participants received glowing reports from department heads and team leaders, reflecting the success of this pilot programme.

“This has been an incredibly promising start,” she added. “We are eager to make this an annual opportunity and we look forward to seeing increased participation from students in the future.”

General Manager Tamon Allen noted that even though the resort has been operational for just over a year, there are major plans afoot to establish “strong roots” in the communities across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Supporting education and youth development is one of the key pillars that we plan to implement to increase and strengthen our corporate social responsibility. This internship programme is just the tip of the iceberg!”

With a solid foundation now laid, Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reaffirms its dedication to community engagement and development—demonstrating that investing in the future of hospitality means investing in the people who make it thrive.