Sandals St Vincent Wins Afar’s Best New Hotel for 2025

Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines Wins Prestigious “Best New Hotel for 2025

Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received international recognition, securing a spot on Afar’s Best New Hotels of 2025 list. The announcement was made on Thursday, March 27, adding another milestone to the resort’s achievements as it celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Afar, a respected global travel authority, recognises outstanding new hotels that offer world-class hospitality, exceptional guest experiences, and top-tier service.

General Manager Tamon Allen said Sandals St. Vincent’s inclusion points to its commitment to luxury, comfort, and excellence in hospitality.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive this honor, especially on such a momentous occasion as our first anniversary. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing an unparalleled experience for our guests. We will continue to strive for excellence in every aspect of our service,” Allen remarked.

As part of the recognition, afar has provided Sandals St. Vincent with branding tools and marketing materials to promote the award. The official feature will go live on Afar.com on April 3.

The announcement was made during Sandals’ one-year anniversary dinner and Prestige Awards, themed “A Kaleidoscope of Gems: Celebrating Excellence.”

Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to solidify its reputation as a top-tier Caribbean destination, setting the bar for luxury and hospitality in the region.