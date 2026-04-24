Sandals SVG holds successful welcome home week

Sandals Saint Vincent Showcases Vincentian Culture During “Welcome Home Week 2026”

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines successfully concluded its Welcome Home Week 2026, held under the theme “Caribbean Roots and Rhythm,” delivering an immersive celebration of Vincentian culture and connection.

Welcome Home Week which is held April of each year across all the Sandals and Beaches Resorts, attracts thousands of returning guests. In some instances, guests who have stayed between 7-300 nights and sometimes even more.

The week-long series of curated experiences was designed not only to entertain, but to meaningfully connect guests to the traditions, flavours and rhythms of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to cultural immersion.

A defining moment of the week was the Black Sand Beach Day Lyme, hosted at the Mount Wynne Beach. Set along the island’s iconic black sand coastline, the event welcomed over 150 guests for an unforgettable day of culture and connection. Guests were fully immersed in local traditions, engaging in traditional games such as cricket, dominoes and draughts, while enjoying an array of authentic Vincentian cuisine, including roasted breadfruit and fried jackfish, callaloo soup with crayfish and coconut dumplings, curry mutton and fried bakes.

The experience went beyond a typical beach event, it created a space where visitors could interact with and appreciate the everyday cultural expressions of the island, fostering a deeper understanding of the destination. By integrating local culture into the guests’ journey -from cuisine and music to traditional games, the resort played an active role in preserving and showcasing Vincentian identity on a global stage.

Welcome Home Week also featured a diverse lineup of activities, including a Vincentian island-style dinner, a cruise to Bequia, hands-on experiences such as a tie-dye extravaganza and jewellery-making class.

The week culminated with a Carnival Farewell Beach Party & Fire Show, bringing the celebration to a fitting close and leaving guests with lasting memories of the island’s vibrant spirit.