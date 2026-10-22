Sandals SVG, Sandals & Beaches resorts celebrating wins in world travel awards

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been voted Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026, as Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are celebrating a remarkable week of recognition, earning a combined 27 prestigious awards across the 2026 World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas, World MICE Awards and World Culinary Awards. The honors recognize excellence across the brands’ portfolio of Caribbean resorts and experiences, from all-inclusive vacations and romantic escapes to family getaways, culinary innovation and group travel.

The celebrations began on Sunday, October 11, at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony held in Jamaica, where Sandals Resorts International was once again named Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand, marking its 33rd consecutive year receiving the title. The company earned 19 honors during the ceremony, including Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort for Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort for Sandals Dunn’s River and Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort for Beaches Turks and Caicos.

The momentum continued at the World MICE Awards on Monday, October 12, with six awards recognizing the brands’ offerings for meetings, incentives and group travel. Sandals South Coast in Jamaica earned two distinctions, including Caribbean’s Best Incentive Hotel, while Beaches Turks and Caicos was recognized as Turks & Caicos’ Best Incentive Hotel.

Rounding out the week, the World Culinary Awards on Wednesday, October 14, honored Sandals Dunn’s River as the World’s Best All-Inclusive Culinary Resort, while Mario’s at Sandals Grande Antigua was named Antigua & Barbuda’s Best Hotel Restaurant. Together, the accolades underscore the brands’ continued investment in distinctive dining experiences and culinary innovation across the Caribbean.

World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2026

The 19 awards earned by Sandals Resorts International and its affiliated brands include:

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2026: Sandals Resorts International

Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica

Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2026: Sandals Grande Antigua

Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2026: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Caribbean’s Leading Dive Resort 2026: Sandals Royal Curaçao

Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2026: Beaches Turks & Caicos

Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2026: Island Routes

Antigua & Barbuda’s Leading Adult-Only Resort 2026: Sandals Grande Antigua

Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Royal Bahamian

Barbados’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Royal Barbados

Curaçao’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Royal Curaçao

Grenada’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Grenada

Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Montego Bay

Jamaica’s Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Negril

Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2026: Beaches Negril

Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

St. Vincent & The Grenadines’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026: Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent & The Grenadines’ Leading Wedding Hotel 2026: Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

World MICE Awards 2026

Recognizing excellence in meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, the World MICE Awards honored six properties across the Sandals and Beaches portfolio:

Caribbean’s Best Incentive Hotel 2026: Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

Antigua & Barbuda’s Best Incentive Hotel 2026: Sandals Grande Antigua

Barbados’ Best Incentive Hotel 2026: Sandals Barbados

Jamaica’s Best Incentive Hotel 2026: Sandals South Coast

Saint Lucia’s Best MICE Hotel 2026: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Turks & Caicos’ Best Incentive Hotel 2026: Beaches Turks & Caicos

World Culinary Awards 2026

Celebrating excellence in culinary hospitality, the World Culinary Awards recognized two standout dining experiences within the Sandals Resorts portfolio:

World’s Best All-Inclusive Culinary Resort 2026: Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica

Antigua & Barbuda’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2026: Mario’s at Sandals Grande Antigua

The latest honors come at a particularly meaningful time for Sandals Resorts International, with this year’s award ceremonies hosted in Jamaica, the birthplace of the Sandals brand and the focus of its next chapter of growth. As part of its continued commitment to the island, Sandals Resorts is investing US$200 million to reimagine three of its beloved properties through its Sandals 2.0 vision. Sandals South Coast will welcome guests back on November 18, 2026, followed by Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Caribbean Cay, formerly Sandals Royal Caribbean, on December 18, 2026. From elevated accommodations and refreshed resort spaces to new dining concepts celebrating Jamaica’s rich culinary heritage, the transformations mark an exciting new era for the brand while reinforcing its longstanding commitment to the destination it calls home.