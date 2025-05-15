Sandals Resort Saint Vincent recently engaged fisherfolk and the National Fisherfolk Association in a forum aimed at having a steady, local supply of fish to the resort.

Speaking to the API, Winsbert Harry, president of the NFA, said the meeting was about seeing how fishers can meet some of the standards that are required to sell their fish to the resort.

“I feel very excited, and so are fisher folks in different capacities. We have those who fish for lobster, persons involved in seamoss, vendors who sell fish at the Kingston Fish Market as well.”

“We are looking at food security, getting a market for fishers.” This is an opportunity for Vincentian fishermen to take up and run with. We have a possible market now. So, fishers, this is it. There is opportunity here now, and we are here to make sure that our voices are heard in the discussion,” Harry said.

Meanwhile, Matthew Flynn, senior manager of purchasing at Sandals, stated that it is crucial for Sandals to buy as much as they can locally.

“For example, in Jamaica, we’re buying 70% of our produce from local suppliers. These meetings aim to improve the local people’s and fisherfolk’s infrastructure so we can have the best quality and consistent supply on our menu all year.”

“Catching only sustainable species is paramount. So sessions like this are about understanding what those species are, understanding the stock status and making sure that we only target the species which are abundant.” That’s our core principle, Flynn said.

Fishers had recently complained that the newly established rainforest retail outlet in Calliaqua posed a significant concern, one that threatens to disrupt and deplete the island’s fish stocks and resources.

The retail establishment presently being developed in Calliaqua is poised to provide a selection of imported fish in conjunction with locally sourced varieties such as snapper, mahi mahi, lobster, and conch, as articulated by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar.

Early in May, Harry claimed that duties and grants given to foreign investors were not helping the local fishermen.

“For instance, look at the recent increase in costs that the agriculture input warehouse places on the local fishermen. Rainforest seafood is going to destroy our fishing industry because we were told that they are going to export. And what we are seeing now is a different ballgame, and we called on fishermen to be real, to be together, and to stand united against this new development,” Harry said.