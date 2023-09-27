Sandals wants local products and experiences at heart of visitors stay

Winston Anderson, Managing Director of Sandals Resorts International, said during a media event on Monday in St. Vincent that Sandals believes that local goods and experiences should be at the forefront of the visitor’s stay on the island.

Anderson expressed his appreciation for the efforts of stakeholders from diverse sectors and said that Sandals is pleased to engage with them in the future.

“We’re excited to work with you because the truth is that we strongly believe in ensuring that locally produced items are used and experienced.” “Today’s guests are all about culture; they’re all about experiencing culture,” he said.

Sandals is now having a job fair in Kingstown to fill various positions at their new Buccament resort.

Sunil Ramdeen, Regional Public Relations Manager, Sandals Resorts, told the St. Vincent Times on Tuesday evening that the job fair finishes at 3 p.m. and does not provide prospective employees enough time, particularly those who finish work at 4 p.m.

“We’d extend the hours till 5 p.m. This will enable those who get off work at 4 p.m. to attend the job fair.”

The 350-room Sandal’s Beaches Resort in Buccament Bay is set to debut in the first quarter of 2024.