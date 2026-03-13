Sandy Bay Govt, GHS win school gardening competition

Sandy Bay Government and St. Vincent Girls’ High School emerged as the primary and secondary winners of the National Schools’ Gardening Competition.

Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, the event aimed to instill practical life skills and emphasize the importance of food security among the youth.

Various officials highlighted that local farming is essential for combating rising food costs and global supply disruptions.

Students were evaluated on diverse criteria, ranging from livestock management to the creative use of technology and social media.

While celebrating these achievements, the government expressed a desire for increased school participation and announced plans to expand the contest to a regional level.

Consequently, the initiative serves as a strategic effort to foster a healthier, self-sufficient future for the nation.