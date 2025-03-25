Sandy Bay School Joins Forces for Intl. Day of Forests

In commemoration of International Day of Forest, the Forestry Services of SVG collaborated with the Sandy Bay Secondary School, where vegetable seedlings were procured in partnership with the Orange Hill Agriculture Station.

International Day of Forest 2025 was celebrated under the theme: Forests and Food. The department in a release said they will continue to provide technical guidance to the students of the SBSS.

A similar exercise was extended to the Georgetown Secondary School on Monday 24th March 2025.

The International Day of Forests was established on the 21st day of March, by resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on November 28, 2012.

Each year, various events celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests, and trees outside forests, for the benefit of current and future generations.

Countries are encouraged to undertake efforts to organize local, national, and international activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns, on International Day of Forests.

The Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization, facilitates the implementation of such events in collaboration with governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests, and international, regional and subregional organizations.