Sanitary napkins added to price control list in St Lucia

St Lucia ends Period Poverty

With the backing of Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, the government has initiated plans to end period poverty in Saint Lucia. The government is considering broadening its list of priced-control goods to include sanitary towels, napkins and related products.

In July 2023, the legislature approved Prime Minister Pierre’s affirmative resolution to eliminate VAT on sanity towels, napkins and related products to lower retail costs by 12.5% for Saint Lucia’s women and girls.

Source : OPM St Lucia