Sarai Williams smashes Leonard’s long-standing mark

Sarai Williams Sets New 50m Backstroke Record at Black Sands Tropical Shipping Developmental Meet

Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) is proud to announce that young swimmer Sarai Williams has established a new record in the Girls 8 Years and Under 50m Backstroke at the Black Sands Tropical Shipping Developmental Swim Meet, held on 26 September 2026 at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre, Ratho Mill.

Sarai clocked an impressive 42.79 seconds, breaking the previous record of 43.23 seconds, set by Eltonique Leonard on 4 October 2019. The new mark represents an improvement of 0.44 seconds on the previous record.

Confirmation of the record was delayed due to technical difficulties encountered during the meet. However, following thorough inquiries, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) confirmed that Sarai’s time was valid and that the record officially stands.

Black Sands Swim Squad Head Coach Kyle Dougan congratulated Sarai on her achievement, describing it as an encouraging milestone for the young swimmer and the club.

Coach Dougan commented:

“Congratulations to Sarai on this fantastic achievement. Breaking a national age-group record at such a young age is a proud moment for her, her family and everyone at BSSS. Sarai’s performance is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

We are delighted to see our young swimmers making their mark and demonstrating what is possible through consistent training and commitment. I also want to acknowledge Eltonique Leonard, whose record stood for nearly seven years. We look forward to seeing Sarai continue to develop and achieve even greater things in the sport.”

The achievement highlights the importance of developmental swimming competitions in providing young athletes with opportunities to gain competitive experience, build confidence and reach their full potential.

Black Sands Swim Squad extends its congratulations to Sarai and thanks the SVGSF for its inquiries and confirmation of the record.