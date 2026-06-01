SARSEA workshop advances regional cooperation on Sargassum management

Regional decision-makers and stakeholders convened in the Commonwealth of Dominica on May 26, 2026, for a SARSEA Project workshop focused on strengthening technical collaboration and advancing coordinated regional responses to the increasing impacts of sargassum across the Caribbean. The engagement brought together government representatives, environmental experts, development partners, and regional organisations to share knowledge, discuss practical solutions, and explore opportunities for stronger cooperation in support of coastal resilience and biodiversity conservation.

The workshop, organised by the Sargassum Regional Strategies for Ecosystem-Based Actions (SARSEA) Project team on the margins of the 13th OECS Council of Ministers: Environmental Sustainability (COM:ES 13), provided a platform for OECS Member States and partners to exchange experiences, showcase innovative approaches, and identify coordinated actions to address biodiversity preservation, coastal resilience, and sustainable sargassum management.

The SARSEA Project is funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and implemented by Expertise France in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and regional stakeholders.

Delivering remarks during the workshop, Honourable Jullan Defoe, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy in Dominica, underscored the importance of regional solidarity and coordinated action in confronting environmental challenges facing Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

“Sargassum is not simply an environmental issue; it is a regional challenge affecting livelihoods, tourism, fisheries, biodiversity, and the well-being of our people. It requires collaborative and innovative solutions grounded in science, partnership, and shared responsibility,” Minister Defoe stated.