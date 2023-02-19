Sarwan returns as chair of Guyana Cricket Board Selection Committee

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) said that Ramnaresh Sarwan, a former star for the West Indies, will lead their Senior Selection Committee.

He takes the place of Ravindranauth Seeram, who was his replacement before he left the Guyana Cricket Board in January 2022 to join the Cricket West Indies Senior and Junior Selection Panels.

Seeram’s new job is in the Cricket Development Unit of the GCB.

The GCB said that its Executive members met yesterday to put Sarwan on the selection committee. Sarwan had said that he wanted to work in cricket administration, so the Executive members met to give him the job.

Source : Guyana Cricket Board