Saudi Arabia Issues Official Position on War in and around Gaza

Saudi Arabia has called for an “immediate halt to the escalation” and recalled its repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation.”

Saudi Arabia has called for an “immediate halt to the escalation of conflict between Palestinians and Israel”, following the major military operation launched by the Palestinian Resistance on Saturday.

According to Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that it “is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there.”

“We recall our repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation,” the statement added.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the escalation of the violence in and around Gaza, according to the statement.

Prince Faisal reportedly emphasizes “the kingdom’s rejection of the targeting of civilians and the need for all sides to respect international humanitarian law.”