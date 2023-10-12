Saudi delegation in St Vincent to discuss additional funding

This week, a delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Development Fund is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

While appearing on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves stated that the team will participate in conversations regarding the availability of more financing in several areas.

“We have a list of projects that we have written in for additional funding, and they are coming to discuss those also, across a wide range of areas,” he went on to say.

According to the Prime Minister, these categories include health, education, infrastructure, manufacturing, and others.

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) met with Prime Minister Gonsalves to discuss possible funding for four (4) bundles of infrastructure projects. Details on the agreements reached will follow soon.

On May 26th, Saudi Arabia signed two loans totaling EC$16 million with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to fund projects in South Rivers and Belle Vue.

The loans will be used to build a primary care clinic in the South Rivers area and an arts culture complex in Belle Vue.