Saudi Fund for Development discusses developing infrastructure in SVG

DEEPENING DEVELOPMENT AGENDA WITH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

St Vincent and the Grenadines continues to deepen relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and other Government officials met with the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad on Tuesday August 1 at the Argyle International Airport Lounge.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described the meeting as an “extremely fruitful discussion”, deepening practical collaboration between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Dr. Gonsalves said they spoke on development projects touching and concerning climate change and other priority areas.

Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad said it was a pleasure to meet with the Prime Minister and his officials and they will reevaluate the proposed developmental projects and are “more than happy to continue development relationship”.

The Saudi Fund for Development has been in existence since 1975, providing soft loans for infrastructural projects in many countries.

Recently the Government signed two loan agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development to the tune of 16 million dollars for the building of two cultural hubs as well as the construction of the South Rivers Health Centre.

Source : API