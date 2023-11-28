Young sailor to represent St Vincent at World Sailing Youth Championships, Brazil, 2023

Scarlett Hadley, a student at Girls High School, Kingstown, is representing St Vincent and the Grenadines at the World Sailing Youth Championships, being held in Buzios, Brazil in December 2023. This is the first time a sailor from SVG has been selected to compete in this event, against the best young sailors from all over the World.

Scarlett, who is fresh back from a successful PanAm Games, is working hard to get her exams completed, before heading off on Friday, 2nd December. She is part of the World Sailing Emerging Nations Squad and will spend the first week training with young sailors from other emerging nations.

Scarlett has been part of the World Sailing Emerging Nations Program, ENP, since 2020. Her commitment to the program and to training on and off the water lead to her being selected by World Sailing for the 2023 ENP Youth Squad. The Sailing Association has been working hard to establish pathways to turn talented sailors into international competitors, the ENP is key to this.

In addition the Sailing Association is committed to discovering and developing new talent. Any sailor who is interested in joining the programme should contact their local club coach and check the Association website, www.lovesailing.vc, to find more information on how to get involved in the Performance Pathway.