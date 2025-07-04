Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms ahead

Shower activity decreased across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) during Thursday night, but weak unstable conditions could trigger a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across SVG…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert…Flash-Flood Watch until 6pm.

Patches of Saharan dust continue to limit shower activity and create moderate/thick-haze across our area at times.

Moderate-occasionally fresh (20 – 30km/h) breeze continues across our islands, temporarily decreasing to a gentle (~ 15km/h) breeze early Sunday and wind directions could vary from northeast to southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands up to 1.5m(5ft) east of our islands…However, small-craft operators should exercise caution on Saturday for reduced visibility (poor) in dust-haze.