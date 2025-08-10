Scattered showers, Saharan dust incoming

Over the next couple days, weak unstable conditions could support a few/scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), with a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Monday. Patches of Saharan dust continue to create a film/slight-haze across our area, possible thickening by Tuesday.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could increase during night-times, with occasional fresh (~30km/h) breeze. Wind directions are expected to vary between northeast and east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m(1.5ft) to 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and 1.2m(4ft) to 1.8m(6ft) east of our islands…Small-craft operators should exercise caution due to reduced visibility in dust-haze by Tuesday.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVG MET Services) will continue to monitor areas of interest (chance of development) in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.