Instability is going to be across SVG due to the passage of a tropical wave from Sunday. Model guidance is suggesting the chance of a few scattered showers with an inch of rainfall possible during the three days period.

There is a slight/moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms as upper levels become conducive. Saharan dust intrusion of varying concentrations will be present in the atmosphere.

Gentle to moderate breeze expected across the islands blowing from the east, veering to east south east (E-ESE) at 15km/h – 30km/h .

Seas should remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and ranging between 1.5m-2.0m on the eastern coasts.