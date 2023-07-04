Scholarships for Caribbean Engineers Pursuing Online Master’s Degree

100 Partial 50% Scholarships For Caribbean Engineers In Online Master’s Degree

Structuralia, a pioneer in specialized online education for engineers, is pleased to announce the availability of 100 new partial postgraduate scholarships paying 50% of the tuition fee for the selected online master’s degree.

The main goal of this initiative is to make high-quality education and academic excellence more accessible to Latin American and Caribbean professionals and students interested in expanding their knowledge and skills in areas such as civil engineering, industry, energy, and the environment, architecture and building, leadership and management, and digital transformation.

The beneficiary selection process is rigorous, taking into account the ideal profile of the candidates for the chosen master’s degree, fulfillment of the requirements (being resident in an OAS member country and writing a motivation letter) and submission of the necessary documentation with their application (copy of identity card, CV/resume, and university degree).

The postgraduate scholarship application session is open till July 14th, 2023. Those interested can learn more about these scholarships by visiting this website: becasoea.structuralia.com.