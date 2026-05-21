‘School police proposal an authoritarian absurdity’: Gonsalves

Political veteran Ralph Gonsalves fiercely criticized a proposal by the current administration to deploy police officers in schools to address student discipline, labeling the idea a practical impossibility born of an “authoritarian cast of mind”.

Addressing the controversy surrounding Minister Leok’s proposed security measure, Gonsalves quoted American journalist H.L. Mencken to characterize the government’s approach: “for every complex problem there is a solution that is clear, simple and wrong”.

He argued that assigning police to take charge of school discipline perfectly illustrates this maxim, asserting that experience and existing literature both prove this approach is fundamentally flawed and ineffective.

Rather than relying on law enforcement to police students, Gonsalves emphasized that maintaining school discipline is a complex issue requiring a multi-faceted approach.

He outlined several crucial ingredients for success, including quality parenting, effective teaching, strong school leadership, positive student behavior, and community support. He also noted that the state must provide proper institutional infrastructure to facilitate optimal teaching and learning.

While acknowledging that one or two senior police officers could serve as advisors to the Ministry of Education, he stressed that schools primarily need expanded counseling and support services, not an active police presence.

Gonsalves then dismantled the proposal by breaking down the stark mathematical realities of implementing such a policy. He detailed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently operates 122 state-owned educational institutions, encompassing early childhood centers, primary and secondary schools, technical institutes, special needs facilities, and community college campuses.

Even conservatively estimating that half of these schools would require one officer and the larger half would require two, 183 officers would be needed on active duty. However, when accounting for necessary shift rotations, days off, and relief coverage, the actual number of personnel required to sustain the program would balloon to 366 police officers.

Given that the entire national police force currently consists of fewer than 1,200 officers, Gonsalves mocked the feasibility of the plan. “Where you going to get them from?” he asked, concluding that cabinet members who support such a practically absurd policy have “allowed their brain to go on holidays”.

He dismissed the policy as lacking public salience, stating that while student indiscipline is a real issue, treating it strictly as a security threat is the wrong solution.