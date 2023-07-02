Schoolgirl accusing Guyanese govt minister of rape withdraws allegations

Nigel D. Dharamlall

Police verified on Friday night that a 16-year-old schoolgirl who accused Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall of rape has stated that she no longer wishes to pursue the matter.

Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, head of the Criminal Investigations Department, said in a brief statement, “at this time, I am only able to confirm that the alleged victim has given a ‘no further action statement’ to investigators in the presence of one of her parents and a representative from the ChildCare Agency.”

“The file is currently being prepared to be sent to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) for further legal advice,” Blanhum explained.

According to local media, the 16-year-old was transferred to Blossom Inc, Guyana’s foremost child advocacy organization, on Friday for a round of forensic interviews with police and other authorities.

According to sources, she was “unnecessarily shifted to another advocacy group-Child Link to answer the same questions she had been asked during several rounds of questioning.”

Dharamlall, an executive member of the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) who is being held on one million dollars bail (one Guyana dollar equals US$0.004 cents), has openly refuted all allegations.

Police arrested the minister, who has now gone on leave to assist the investigation, when he appeared at the Brickdam Police Station with his solicitor, Nigel Hughes, last week Monday night.

The opposition, as well as various civil society organizations such as the Amerindian Peoples Association and Red Thread, have called for Dharamlall’s removal from public office.

Anil Nandlall, the Attorney General, stated earlier this week that the besieged minister is innocent unless proven guilty, as the DPP urged police to continue their investigations into the rape claims.

“As a citizen, Mr Dharamlall is afforded certain constitutional and legal safeguards by the highest of our laws – the Constitution.” He is provided with certain facilities, he is presumed innocent like every other citizen of this country, and the investigative arm of the State must be allowed to conduct its investigative role and functions free of any form of pressure,” Nandlall said on his televised show ‘Issues in the News’ on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the DPP’s Office stated that it will not be intimidated by persons who claim to seek justice in a criminal case even when a police file is being given due legal care.

It had advised the public not to politicize an alleged criminal act, adding that “all statements or evidence must be considered before legal advice is given to the Guyana Police Force.”

Source : CMC