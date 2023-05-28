Schoolgirl to be charged with murder over dorm fire in Guyana

Guyana: School girl to be charged with murder

A secondary school student in Guyana will face murder charges after reportedly setting fire to the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School last Saturday, killing 19 of her classmates.

Assistant Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, head of Guyana’s Criminal Investigations Department, stated that the department made this conclusion based on legal advice.

“Legal advice was obtained to charge the suspect with 19 counts of murder,” Assistant Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, said.

Earlier this week, authorities claimed that the girl, who was allegedly talking with a male, ignited the fire after the dorm mother and a teacher confiscated her phone Saturday night.

The girl is beyond the age of 14 and would be charged as an adult, despite the fact that Guyana’s juvenile legislation bans naming accused or convicted youngsters.

The dead would be returned to the families for burial, and the government has promised to provide unrestricted aid to the families and survivors.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali has promised a Commission of Inquiry into the fire, and the main opposition party has since demanded that it and other stakeholders be engaged in the selection of the Commission’s members and the creation of the Commission’s terms of reference.

According to the opponents, this will allow the process to gain widespread recognition and legitimacy.

Source : CMC