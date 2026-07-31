Schools Nationwide to Reopen September 7

In a circular released today, July 31, 2026, the Ministry of Education, announced that the commencement of the 2026-2027 academic year has been rescheduled.

All schools across the nation are now set to reopen on Monday, September 7, 2026. This represents a one-week delay from the previously scheduled start date of Monday, August 31, 2026.

The Chief Education Officer, Mrs. Mavis Findlay-Joseph, stated in the official communication (Cir. No. 179/2026) that the adjustment was made to facilitate the final preparations required to ensure schools are fully prepared to welcome both students and staff. The primary goal of the rescheduling is to ensure a “smooth start to the term”.

School leaders have been instructed to utilize the additional time to finalize all outstanding administrative and organizational arrangements. Key areas of focus for the extended break include:

Finalizing staff assignments.

Completing classroom preparations.

Conducting orientation activities where applicable.

Implementing any other necessary readiness measures.

In the circular, the Ministry expressed its appreciation for the continued cooperation and devotion of educational stakeholders. The Chief Education Officer emphasized the importance of working together to provide a “positive and productive beginning” to the new school year and extended well wishes to staff for the upcoming academic period.

The notice was distributed to all heads of educational institutions and copied to senior Ministry officials, including the Permanent Secretary and various heads of departments ranging from Curriculum Development to School Safety and Research.