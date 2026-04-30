SCIENCE condemns wildlife law breaches in SVG

The Science Initiative for Environmental Conservation and Education (SCIENCE) expresses its profound disappointment and concern regarding the activities that were held on the evening of 28th April 2026 to welcome American Influencer and online streamer, IShowSpeed. The activities, which were live-streamed, showed a live iguana in a cage and the influencer being served a meal and being told that he was eating wild meat, iguana, while also pointing to a live iguana in a cage.

This action constitutes a clear and deliberate breach of national wildlife protection laws since we are now in the Closed Season, which runs from 1st February to 30th September, annually. It also represents a serious failure of leadership and responsibility. Every Vincentian and those entrusted with authority are expected to uphold and enforce the laws, not violate it. Such behaviour erodes public trust and undermines national efforts to conserve and protect the biodiversity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The hosting of IShowSpeed, his film crew, and bodyguards in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being facilitated by individuals and organizations in positions of authority for the benefit of a visiting social media influencer.

Beyond the immediate violation, this incident directly undermines years of conservation investment, public education, and community engagement aimed at promoting respect for wildlife and sustainable use of natural resources. It weakens the credibility of enforcement agencies, discourages law-abiding citizens, and sends a damaging signal that illegal exploitation of wildlife may be tolerated under certain circumstances.

SCIENCE is also deeply concerned about the welfare of the iguana shown at the event. Iguanas are active during the day and are sensitive to stress. Keeping the animal in a cage while exposing it to loud music, bright lights, and a busy environment raises serious animal welfare concerns, especially during a time when the species should be protected and not disturbed.

SCIENCE firmly asserts that no external party, regardless of status, platform, or influence, supersedes the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The rule of law must apply equally and consistently to all. We call for immediate accountability and appropriate enforcement action in accordance with the laws of the country. Upholding the law and protecting our natural heritage are non-negotiable responsibilities that must be respected by all.